In a pivotal speech at the Munich Security Conference, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed Ukraine's contingency plan to bolster its military to 1.5 million troops, should NATO membership prove elusive.

Zelenskiy expressed disappointment with the United States, accusing Washington of merely paying lip service to Ukraine's alliance aspirations.

The Ukrainian leader's remarks highlight the ongoing geopolitical challenges and security concerns facing the nation in its quest for greater international support.

