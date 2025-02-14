Left Menu

Zelenskiy's NATO Dilemma: Ukraine's Military Future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the Munich Security Conference, revealing plans to expand Ukraine's army to 1.5 million if NATO membership remains unattainable. He critiqued the United States' reluctance to support Ukraine's entry into the alliance, suggesting Washington's commitment was only rhetorical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:54 IST
Zelenskiy's NATO Dilemma: Ukraine's Military Future
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a pivotal speech at the Munich Security Conference, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed Ukraine's contingency plan to bolster its military to 1.5 million troops, should NATO membership prove elusive.

Zelenskiy expressed disappointment with the United States, accusing Washington of merely paying lip service to Ukraine's alliance aspirations.

The Ukrainian leader's remarks highlight the ongoing geopolitical challenges and security concerns facing the nation in its quest for greater international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025