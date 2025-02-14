Zelenskiy's NATO Dilemma: Ukraine's Military Future
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the Munich Security Conference, revealing plans to expand Ukraine's army to 1.5 million if NATO membership remains unattainable. He critiqued the United States' reluctance to support Ukraine's entry into the alliance, suggesting Washington's commitment was only rhetorical.
In a pivotal speech at the Munich Security Conference, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed Ukraine's contingency plan to bolster its military to 1.5 million troops, should NATO membership prove elusive.
Zelenskiy expressed disappointment with the United States, accusing Washington of merely paying lip service to Ukraine's alliance aspirations.
The Ukrainian leader's remarks highlight the ongoing geopolitical challenges and security concerns facing the nation in its quest for greater international support.
