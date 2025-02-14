Telangana's Caste Survey Sparks Political Storm
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste status and alleged an 'anti-BC' stance. Reddy defended the state's caste survey, challenging Modi on BC issues and defending the Congress's efforts against BJP/BRS doubts over caste data accuracy and backward class representation.
In a sharp political critique, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste identity, labeling him as 'anti-BC' by mentality despite official certificates.
Addressing Congress party colleagues, Reddy claimed Modi had manipulated his caste status from 'forward' to 'backward' after becoming Gujarat's chief minister, igniting a wider debate on backward class representation.
Reddy's defense of Telangana's caste survey comes amid political rivalries with the BJP and regional party BRS, both of whom he accused of mischaracterizing the survey's authenticity for political gain.
