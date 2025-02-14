Telangana's Caste Survey Sparks Political Storm

In a sharp political critique, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste identity, labeling him as 'anti-BC' by mentality despite official certificates.

Addressing Congress party colleagues, Reddy claimed Modi had manipulated his caste status from 'forward' to 'backward' after becoming Gujarat's chief minister, igniting a wider debate on backward class representation.

Reddy's defense of Telangana's caste survey comes amid political rivalries with the BJP and regional party BRS, both of whom he accused of mischaracterizing the survey's authenticity for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)