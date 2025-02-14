Left Menu

Telangana's Caste Survey Sparks Political Storm

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste status and alleged an 'anti-BC' stance. Reddy defended the state's caste survey, challenging Modi on BC issues and defending the Congress's efforts against BJP/BRS doubts over caste data accuracy and backward class representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:34 IST
Telangana's Caste Survey Sparks Political Storm
Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political critique, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste identity, labeling him as 'anti-BC' by mentality despite official certificates.

Addressing Congress party colleagues, Reddy claimed Modi had manipulated his caste status from 'forward' to 'backward' after becoming Gujarat's chief minister, igniting a wider debate on backward class representation.

Reddy's defense of Telangana's caste survey comes amid political rivalries with the BJP and regional party BRS, both of whom he accused of mischaracterizing the survey's authenticity for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025