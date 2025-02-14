UK's Targeted Sanctions: A Crackdown on the Kremlin's Inner Circle

The United Kingdom has imposed a fresh set of sanctions against individuals associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin's close circle, aimed at intensifying pressure on the Kremlin. This move coincides with the first anniversary of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny's death.

The sanctions target notable figures within the Russian government, including Defence Minister Pavel Fradkov and Vladimir Selin of the Ministry of Defence. Additionally, they focus on Artem Chaika's company, which allegedly supports Russian state businesses. Two entities connected to Rosatom, involved in Russia's military activities in Ukraine, are also affected.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, reiterated the UK's stance alongside Ukraine, urging global partners to address Russia's ongoing aggression. Lammy emphasized the enduring UK-US partnership in upholding security and prosperity, following his discussions with US Vice President J D Vance.

(With inputs from agencies.)