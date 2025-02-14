Vance Criticizes European Censorship, Downplays Russia Threat
During the Munich Security Conference, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized European governments for censoring free speech and political opponents, while downplaying the threat of Russian interference. Despite heightened focus on resolving the Ukraine conflict, Vance avoided discussing it, opting instead to critique European democratic practices.
At the Munich Security Conference, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized European governments for censoring free speech and political opposition, surprising many by dismissing concerns about Russian interference. His remarks aligned with former President Donald Trump's skepticism of intelligence claims regarding Russian meddling in U.S. elections.
Vance emphasized the internal threat to European democracy rather than external actors like Russia and China. He accused European politicians of fearing their populations, criticizing measures like Germany's actions against citizens for anti-feminist comments and Sweden's conviction of a Christian activist.
Despite ongoing tensions over Ukraine, Vance did not address the conflict's resolution but focused on European democratic practices. His comments sparked significant criticism from European leaders who perceived his remarks as undermining the EU and liberal democracies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
