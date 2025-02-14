Left Menu

Landing Controversy: Punjab CM Accuses Centre Over Deportee Flights

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticizes the Indian central government for targeting Punjab by landing planes carrying illegal immigrants in Amritsar. Mann accuses the government of a conspiracy to defame Punjabis, questioning why such flights are specifically directed to Punjab's airport and not elsewhere in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:09 IST
Landing Controversy: Punjab CM Accuses Centre Over Deportee Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sharply criticized the central government, accusing it of conspiring to defame Punjab by directing flights carrying illegal immigrants from the US to land specifically in Amritsar. The airplane, expected to touch down on February 15, will carry 119 deportees, including 67 from Punjab, raising eyebrows and questions.

Addressing the media in Amritsar, Mann alleged that the BJP-led central administration is discriminating against Punjab, as the flight is intended to tarnish the state's reputation. Mann demanded answers as to why Punjab is the chosen landing spot while pointing out that most deportees come from various other states, including Haryana and Gujarat.

The chief minister also questioned the lack of media attention on deportees from other states and reiterated his demand for respect towards the returned citizens, criticizing the lackluster reception arrangements, unlike other countries that handle such situations. Mann continues to seek a response from the central government while asserting the honor of Punjab and its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

