Landing Controversy: Punjab CM Accuses Centre Over Deportee Flights

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sharply criticized the central government, accusing it of conspiring to defame Punjab by directing flights carrying illegal immigrants from the US to land specifically in Amritsar. The airplane, expected to touch down on February 15, will carry 119 deportees, including 67 from Punjab, raising eyebrows and questions.

Addressing the media in Amritsar, Mann alleged that the BJP-led central administration is discriminating against Punjab, as the flight is intended to tarnish the state's reputation. Mann demanded answers as to why Punjab is the chosen landing spot while pointing out that most deportees come from various other states, including Haryana and Gujarat.

The chief minister also questioned the lack of media attention on deportees from other states and reiterated his demand for respect towards the returned citizens, criticizing the lackluster reception arrangements, unlike other countries that handle such situations. Mann continues to seek a response from the central government while asserting the honor of Punjab and its people.

