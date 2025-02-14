Italy's Prime Minister Defends President Amid Russia-Italy Tensions
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized Russia for comments made by its Foreign Ministry spokesperson, defending President Sergio Mattarella's comparison of Russia's actions to Nazi Germany. Meloni expressed solidarity with Mattarella while reaffirming Italy's support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, despite historical ties to Russia.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has strongly criticized Russia following comments made by a Russian official against Italian President Sergio Mattarella. This comes after President Mattarella likened contemporary Russia's actions to those of Nazi Germany.
In his recent speech, President Mattarella condemned Russia's aggressive maneuvers, equating them to the wars of aggression that led to World War Two. This comparison was met with a fierce response from Russia, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova calling it a 'blasphemous invention'.
In a broadside on Friday, Meloni defended Italy's head of state. The Prime Minister expressed her unwavering support for Mattarella, emphasizing the unity of the Italian government in condemning Russian aggression and maintaining military support for Ukraine.
