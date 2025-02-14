Budget Debate Sparks Tax Rebate Controversy in Parliament
AAP MP Raghav Chadha criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for not addressing key issues in the Union Budget debate. He argued the Rs 12 lakh tax relief is a rebate, not an exemption. BJP members dismissed bias allegations, while Sitharaman emphasized the budget's focus on inclusive growth.
- Country:
- India
In a heated parliamentary debate on the Union Budget, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha expressed his dissatisfaction with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response to his concerns. He claimed she avoided key issues he raised, including challenges faced by railway passengers and the financial plight of the middle class.
Chadha stressed that the Rs 12 lakh tax relief provided is a rebate rather than a deduction or exemption. He clarified that if an individual's annual income exceeds Rs 12 lakh, then the entire sum becomes taxable, countering Sitharaman's defense of the budget provisions.
Meanwhile, the opposition criticized the budget for ignoring demands from non-BJP-ruled states. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, however, rejected these claims, asserting that Sitharaman's announcements promise inclusive development. Sitharaman, addressing the Rajya Sabha, emphasized the budget's focus on accelerating growth amid external challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Slams Kejriwal Amid Delhi Polls, Predicts BJP Takeover
NCP Criticizes BJP Ahead of Union Budget Presentation
I guarantee that a BJP govt will not leave any stone unturned in Delhi's development: PM Modi at Dwarka rally.
Every household in Delhi saved Rs 25,000 a month due to AAP govt's schemes, BJP contesting assembly polls to loot public funds: Kejriwal.
Sonia Gandhi has utmost respect for President, unfortunate her remark was twisted by media: Priyanka Gandhi on BJP's attack on ex-Cong chief.