Budget Debate Sparks Tax Rebate Controversy in Parliament

In a heated parliamentary debate on the Union Budget, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha expressed his dissatisfaction with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response to his concerns. He claimed she avoided key issues he raised, including challenges faced by railway passengers and the financial plight of the middle class.

Chadha stressed that the Rs 12 lakh tax relief provided is a rebate rather than a deduction or exemption. He clarified that if an individual's annual income exceeds Rs 12 lakh, then the entire sum becomes taxable, countering Sitharaman's defense of the budget provisions.

Meanwhile, the opposition criticized the budget for ignoring demands from non-BJP-ruled states. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, however, rejected these claims, asserting that Sitharaman's announcements promise inclusive development. Sitharaman, addressing the Rajya Sabha, emphasized the budget's focus on accelerating growth amid external challenges.

