Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni lashed out at Russia, accusing it of insulting Italy following controversial comments by an Italian official. President Sergio Mattarella had compared Russia's current actions in Ukraine to those of Nazi Germany, a statement that elicited a scathing response from Russian officials.

On behalf of her country, Meloni defended Mattarella, asserting that the remarks by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova were offensive to all Italians. Meloni expressed complete solidarity with Italy's president, underscoring his firm condemnation of Russian aggression.

Italy, traditionally close to Russia, has aligned itself with Ukraine under Meloni's leadership, extending military aid and support. The ongoing conflict has tested Italy's historical ties to Russia, pushing it towards a stronger alliance with Ukraine and the West.

