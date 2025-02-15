Judicial Turmoil: The Clash Over Mayor Eric Adams' Corruption Charges

An unexpected judicial showdown unfolded on Friday as a U.S. federal prosecutor agreed to submit a motion to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The decision came amid fears of forcing staff dismissals for non-compliance, according to sources briefed on the affair.

Ed Sullivan, a seasoned prosecutor, volunteered to address the growing strain on his colleagues within the Justice Department's public integrity section. This move came after six high-ranking officials, including Manhattan's acting U.S. Attorney, Danielle Sassoon, resigned rather than acquiesce to directives from Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove.

The resignations, seen as a pushback against political pressures under President Trump's administration, drew parallels to the historic "Saturday Night Massacre" of 1973. Critics argue that the changes threaten to politicize federal prosecutions, undermining the department's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)