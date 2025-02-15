Left Menu

Tensions Rise in DRC as M23 Rebels Enter Bukavu

M23 rebels have entered Bukavu, the second-largest city in eastern DRC, marking a significant expansion of their control. Congolese forces have retreated to prevent clashes in populated areas, increasing the humanitarian crisis. President Tshisekedi seeks international intervention to prevent a regional conflict.

15-02-2025
M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have successfully penetrated Bukavu, the second-largest city in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a rebel leader. Residents have reported militants visible in the northern district streets, escalating tensions in the region.

Earlier confirmations from the Congolese army stated that M23 fighters had seized control of Kavumu airport, prompting government forces to withdraw strategically. The latest incursion into Bukavu signifies a major territorial expansion by the rebels since the surge of violence began anew in 2022.

Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi cautioned the Munich Security Conference about the potential for a broader conflict, urging international support. Accusations between Congo and Rwanda have intensified, with Congo blaming Rwanda for supporting the M23 rebels. The crisis is set to be a key focus at the African Union summit in Addis Ababa.

