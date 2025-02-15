Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift: U.S. VP Clashes with European Leaders at Munich Conference

U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized European leaders over free speech and immigration at the Munich Security Conference, leading to a rebuke from Germany's defense minister. The clash highlighted tensions between Trump's administration and Europe, overshadowing discussions about Ukraine. Vance's meeting with the AfD leader added further controversy.

During the Munich Security Conference, U.S. Vice President JD Vance harshly criticized European leaders for allegedly censoring free speech and mismanaging immigration. This led to a swift response from Germany's defense minister, overshadowing planned discussions about Ukraine and potential peace talks.

The war in Ukraine was supposed to be a focal point after a recent call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Vance sidelined the subject, focusing instead on perceived issues with European values and governance.

The tension between U.S. and European leaders was further heightened when Vance met with Alice Weidel, leader of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, just before upcoming German elections, leading to widespread criticism and raising questions about U.S. interference in European politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

