BJP Dominates Chhattisgarh Civic Body Elections

The BJP secured a majority in Chhattisgarh's civic body elections, winning all ten mayoral positions and leading in municipal wards. Held on February 11, the elections saw the BJP, buoyed by welfare schemes, outpacing Congress, AAP, and BSP in municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extended its electoral success in Chhattisgarh by claiming a majority in the state's civic body elections. As counting began, it was clear that the BJP, driven by effective welfare policies and delivered promises, had swept all ten mayoral positions.

The elections, conducted on February 11, covered 173 urban bodies, including 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils, and 114 nagar panchayats. According to state election officials, the BJP secured not only the 10 mayoral posts but also chairperson roles in 35 municipal councils and 81 nagar panchayats.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress won chairperson positions in eight municipal councils and 22 nagar panchayats. The Aam Aadmi Party secured one council chair, and the Bahujan Samaj Party won in one nagar panchayat. Independent candidates claimed five municipal council and ten nagar panchayat chairperson posts. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the outcomes as a golden chapter in Chhattisgarh's political history.

