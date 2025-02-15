Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Criticizes Arrest of Trade Wing Leader

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the arrest of Manish Jagan Aggarwal by Lucknow police, arguing it was meant to spotlight the BJP government's failures and trader issues. The police countered, claiming the arrest aimed to curb societal unrest amid rising negativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:29 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
Tensions rose as Samajwadi Party's leader, Akhilesh Yadav, condemned the arrest of the party's trade wing president, Manish Jagan Aggarwal, by Lucknow police. Yadav argued that the arrest was politically motivated, intended to suppress criticisms of the BJP government and issues faced by traders.

The party alleged that Aggarwal's detention was forcible and expressed concern for his health and family's safety, labeling the police responsible for any harm. Contrarily, Lucknow Police defended their actions, claiming Aggarwal's social media posts could incite negativity and unrest.

Addressing reporters, Yadav lambasted the government's GST policies, blaming them for rising inflation, and accused the police of partiality towards the BJP. Meanwhile, the party demanded evidence of any objectionable posts from Aggarwal to halt alleged exploitation of opposition leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

