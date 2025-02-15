Samajwadi Party Criticizes Arrest of Trade Wing Leader

Tensions rose as Samajwadi Party's leader, Akhilesh Yadav, condemned the arrest of the party's trade wing president, Manish Jagan Aggarwal, by Lucknow police. Yadav argued that the arrest was politically motivated, intended to suppress criticisms of the BJP government and issues faced by traders.

The party alleged that Aggarwal's detention was forcible and expressed concern for his health and family's safety, labeling the police responsible for any harm. Contrarily, Lucknow Police defended their actions, claiming Aggarwal's social media posts could incite negativity and unrest.

Addressing reporters, Yadav lambasted the government's GST policies, blaming them for rising inflation, and accused the police of partiality towards the BJP. Meanwhile, the party demanded evidence of any objectionable posts from Aggarwal to halt alleged exploitation of opposition leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)