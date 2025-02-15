Global Tensions: From European Defense to Hostage Exchanges

Pope Francis remains in the hospital for a respiratory infection, with no release date set, as per Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's statements have ruffled feathers in Europe but gained support from President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has advocated for a European army to establish independence from U.S. security assurances, amid tensions with Russia. Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz rebutted U.S. Vice President JD Vance's criticisms of European free speech policies at the Munich Security Conference.

In the Middle East, Hamas released three Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of 369 Palestinian prisoners by Israel, mediated to avoid ceasefire collapse. Meanwhile, in Asia, the U.S. aims to sustain stable ties with South Korea, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed nuclear concerns with South Korean officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)