Telangana's Caste Survey: A Key Discussion with Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday to delve into the intricacies of the caste survey underway in the state.

According to an official source, the detailed dialogue lasted for an hour, focusing on promoting the survey's implementation at the national level, mirroring the points addressed in the Telangana assembly on February 4.

Following their meeting, Reddy departed for Hyderabad, having conveyed the state's ambition for broader application of the survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)