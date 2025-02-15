Left Menu

Telangana's Caste Survey: A Key Discussion with Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Rahul Gandhi to discuss the state's caste survey, urging for its national emulation. Their hour-long meeting highlighted salient survey points previously discussed in the state assembly. Reddy subsequently returned to Hyderabad.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday to delve into the intricacies of the caste survey underway in the state.

According to an official source, the detailed dialogue lasted for an hour, focusing on promoting the survey's implementation at the national level, mirroring the points addressed in the Telangana assembly on February 4.

Following their meeting, Reddy departed for Hyderabad, having conveyed the state's ambition for broader application of the survey.

