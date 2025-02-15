Jaishankar Defends Democracy's Role in Feeding Millions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar challenged the notion that democracy fails to provide tangible benefits, as posed by US Senator Elissa Slotkin. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, he highlighted India's Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, illustrating democracy's ability to support 800 million people with food.

Jaishankar emphasized the need for regional perspectives in discussions about democracy's efficacy, urging against sweeping generalizations. He acknowledged ongoing global issues, suggesting they stem from long-standing globalization models. The Minister argued that India demonstrates how democratic systems can indeed ensure food security.

Under the National Food Security Act, India's central government provides free food grains to 806.7 million beneficiaries across two categories. This initiative, emphasized Jaishankar, underscores the effective delivery of welfare in a democratic setup, challenging prevalent political pessimism on the panel.

