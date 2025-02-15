NDA's Prospective Return: Jayant Chaudhary's Confident Backing of Modi's Leadership in Bihar

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary expressed optimism on Saturday about the NDA's prospects in the upcoming Bihar elections, crediting the coalition's strengths to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Chaudhary, who is also heading the Rashtriya Lok Dal, made these remarks during his visit to attend several official functions.

Addressing the recent remarks by RJD President Lalu Prasad regarding the BJP's electoral performance having no influence on Bihar polls, Chaudhary emphasized the widespread national appeal of PM Modi. He pointed out the positive changes in Bihar under Nitish Kumar's leadership, arguing that such progress has fostered a favorable climate for the NDA in the state.

Commenting on Manipur's current political status under the President's Rule, Chaudhary encouraged the local youth to embrace peace and utilize development-centered schemes provided by the central government. He also highlighted skill development initiatives, mentioning plans for a Skill India International Center in Patna that would contribute to the state's significant role in national programs like the ITI Upgrade Scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)