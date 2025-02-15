Left Menu

Djibouti's Mahmoud Ali Youssouf Elected as African Union Commission Chair

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Djibouti's Foreign Minister, was elected to chair the African Union commission amidst concerns of Congo's war escalating into a regional conflict. Youssouf, who has been in office since 2005, previously served as Djibouti's ambassador to Egypt and has experience under three presidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:01 IST
In a significant development, Djibouti's Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has been elected as the chairman of the African Union commission. This election took place during a summit overshadowed by the potential expansion of the Congo war into a regional conflict.

The announcement was verified by Ilyas Dawaleh, Djibouti's economy and finance minister, who confirmed Youssouf's win on the social platform X.

A veteran diplomat, Youssouf has held the post of foreign minister since 2005 and brings extensive experience, having served under three Djiboutian presidents and as the ambassador to Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

