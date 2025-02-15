Djibouti's Mahmoud Ali Youssouf Elected as African Union Commission Chair
Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Djibouti's Foreign Minister, was elected to chair the African Union commission amidst concerns of Congo's war escalating into a regional conflict. Youssouf, who has been in office since 2005, previously served as Djibouti's ambassador to Egypt and has experience under three presidents.
The announcement was verified by Ilyas Dawaleh, Djibouti's economy and finance minister, who confirmed Youssouf's win on the social platform X.
A veteran diplomat, Youssouf has held the post of foreign minister since 2005 and brings extensive experience, having served under three Djiboutian presidents and as the ambassador to Egypt.
