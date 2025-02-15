Djibouti's Mahmoud Ali Youssouf Elected as African Union Commission Chair

In a significant development, Djibouti's Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has been elected as the chairman of the African Union commission. This election took place during a summit overshadowed by the potential expansion of the Congo war into a regional conflict.

The announcement was verified by Ilyas Dawaleh, Djibouti's economy and finance minister, who confirmed Youssouf's win on the social platform X.

A veteran diplomat, Youssouf has held the post of foreign minister since 2005 and brings extensive experience, having served under three Djiboutian presidents and as the ambassador to Egypt.

