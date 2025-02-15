BJP Unveils Candidate Line-Up for Gurugram Municipal Elections
The BJP has announced candidates for the Gurugram Municipal Corporation elections, including Rajrani Malhotra for mayor. She aims to appeal to Punjabi voters, with a strong political lineage tied to the RSS. Meanwhile, Congress has proposed Seema Pahuja and Neeraj Yadav as their mayoral candidates for Gurugram and Manesar, respectively.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has disclosed its slate of candidates for all 36 wards, including the mayoral position in the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). The party has selected Rajrani Malhotra, whose significant political ties aim to attract Punjabi voters, as their mayoral candidate.
Rajrani Malhotra is well-connected through her husband, Tilak Raj Malhotra, a former district president with strong ties to the RSS. His previous candidacy during Narendra Modi's time as BJP in-charge of Haryana underscores their political involvement.
On Saturday, the Congress announced its candidates, assigning Seema Pahuja and Neeraj Yadav for Gurugram and Manesar mayoral posts. Meanwhile, Praveen Joshi is set for Faridabad's mayoral slot, reinforcing strong party loyalty through her association with former state president Ramesh Joshi.
