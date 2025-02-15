Left Menu

Kerala's Political Storm Over Shashi Tharoor's Article on Entrepreneurial Growth

Shashi Tharoor's article praising Kerala's growth under the LDF government has sparked political controversy. His claims were defended by CPI(M) while Congress questioned their validity, leading to a heated debate. Tharoor remains firm, citing factual evidence to support his views on Kerala's industrial progress.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:43 IST
Kerala's Political Storm Over Shashi Tharoor's Article on Entrepreneurial Growth
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's recent article celebrating Kerala's entrepreneurial strides has triggered a political firestorm in the state. While CPI(M) hailed his observations, Congress leaders expressed skepticism, questioning the evidence behind Tharoor's claims.

The debate was initiated by V D Satheesan, who doubted the credentials of Tharoor's statements. Congress' K C Venugopal echoed these sentiments, urging clarity on the context of the article's claims about development under the LDF government.

Amidst the controversy, Tharoor defended his position, referencing factual data and reports to substantiate his praise for Kerala's business and industrial environment. He called for bipartisan support for the state's progress, which he believes transcends political biases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

