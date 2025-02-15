Assam's Political Storm: Allegations and Investigations Unfold

In a significant escalation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified his attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi by suggesting a police case and proposing a special investigation team to explore claims that Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn, has links to Pakistan.

The mounting tension follows Sarma's allegations that the Intelligence Services of Pakistan (ISI) may have attempted to infiltrate administrative offices during Gogoi's father's tenure as Chief Minister. Gogoi has denied these allegations, labeling them as defamatory, and plans to pursue legal action.

Sarma's claims also drew links between Colburn and Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a Pakistani national. Gogoi remains steadfast in his defense, supported by an Assamese letter to his wife shared publicly, reiterating his trust in justice prevailing.

