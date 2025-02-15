Left Menu

Assam's Political Storm: Allegations and Investigations Unfold

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, of having links with Pakistan's ISI. An inquiry is under consideration amid political tensions. Gogoi denies allegations, asserting them as defamatory, and plans legal actions while expressing faith in truth prevailing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:50 IST
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified his attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi by suggesting a police case and proposing a special investigation team to explore claims that Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn, has links to Pakistan.

The mounting tension follows Sarma's allegations that the Intelligence Services of Pakistan (ISI) may have attempted to infiltrate administrative offices during Gogoi's father's tenure as Chief Minister. Gogoi has denied these allegations, labeling them as defamatory, and plans to pursue legal action.

Sarma's claims also drew links between Colburn and Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a Pakistani national. Gogoi remains steadfast in his defense, supported by an Assamese letter to his wife shared publicly, reiterating his trust in justice prevailing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

