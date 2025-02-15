Controversial Remarks Stir Debate in Odisha Assembly

In a surprising turn during a recent assembly session in Odisha, Prasanna Acharya, deputy leader of the opposition party BJD, called on his peers not to vilify Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Acharya defended Majhi's forthrightness, attributing his plain-speaking nature to his tribal roots.

The controversy erupted following statements made by Majhi regarding the skin color of tribal women, which sparked a social media storm. In a viral video, Majhi expressed a personal preference for marrying a fair-skinned woman, causing widespread criticism.

The BJP-led government ousted the BJD after its 24-year rule, with Majhi replacing the more polished former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Ever since, comparisons between the two leaders have been a recurrent theme in political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)