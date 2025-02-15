Assam CM and Congress MP in Intense Political Clash Over Alleged ISI Links

In a political firestorm, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified attacks on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, asserting that Gogoi's NGO published an article alleging human rights violations by the Border Security Force (BSF). The timing coincided with Gogoi's meeting with the Pakistani High Commissioner, leading Sarma to question if the visits aimed to propagate Pakistani interests.

CM Sarma took to social media to allege that the Congress MP's NGO advocated a compassionate approach towards illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, while simultaneously engaging with the Pakistani High Commissioner. An ongoing feud between the two politicians has escalated, with Sarma also accusing Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth, of having connections with Pakistan's intelligence apparatus.

Sarma announced on Friday that a Special Investigation Team would be established to examine potential links, asserting that the ecosystem, including sympathizers, should be scrutinized. A detailed probe into passport and visa records is planned, alongside investigating any attempts by ISI to penetrate Assam's governmental office.

Gogoi, thrust into controversy over his wife's alleged foreign citizenship, has dismissed the accusations as ridiculous. BJP leaders continue to exploit the claim, including a decade-old meeting with a Pakistani diplomat. Gogoi retorted, highlighting the transparency of his actions and suggesting Sarma's insecurity as the catalyst for such charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)