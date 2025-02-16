Left Menu

Historic Peace Talks on the Horizon: U.S., Russia, Ukraine Set for Saudi Arabia Summit

Senior U.S. officials are preparing for peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia. The discussions aim to end the ongoing conflict involving Russia and Ukraine. President Zelenskiy insists on Ukraine's involvement in any deals. Parallel mineral negotiation highlights interests in Ukraine's resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 01:03 IST
Historic Peace Talks on the Horizon: U.S., Russia, Ukraine Set for Saudi Arabia Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move set to possibly reshape international alliances, senior U.S. officials are gearing up for pivotal peace discussions with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia. According to U.S. Representative Michael McCaul, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, will spearhead the efforts.

These talks, described as potentially historic, are designed to bring about a meeting involving U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The ultimate goal is to finally forge a path to peace and end the prolonged conflict that has strained global relations.

However, President Zelenskiy has made it clear that Ukraine will not accept any deals made behind its back, emphasizing the importance of direct involvement in the negotiations. Additionally, as parallel negotiations over Ukraine's critical minerals unfold, strategic resource interests reveal the complexities of the peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025