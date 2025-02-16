Historic Peace Talks on the Horizon: U.S., Russia, Ukraine Set for Saudi Arabia Summit

In a move set to possibly reshape international alliances, senior U.S. officials are gearing up for pivotal peace discussions with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia. According to U.S. Representative Michael McCaul, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, will spearhead the efforts.

These talks, described as potentially historic, are designed to bring about a meeting involving U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The ultimate goal is to finally forge a path to peace and end the prolonged conflict that has strained global relations.

However, President Zelenskiy has made it clear that Ukraine will not accept any deals made behind its back, emphasizing the importance of direct involvement in the negotiations. Additionally, as parallel negotiations over Ukraine's critical minerals unfold, strategic resource interests reveal the complexities of the peace process.

