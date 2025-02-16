Left Menu

Starmer's Call for Unity: US and Europe Together Against Global Threats

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of US-Europe unity against external enemies, particularly Russia, at a Munich Security Conference. As France plans a European leaders' summit, Starmer stresses NATO's enhanced role, urging collaboration to secure Ukraine's future amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-02-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 04:09 IST
In a significant declaration at the Munich Security Conference, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the necessity for the United States and Europe to maintain a unified front against global threats. Starmer voiced concerns amidst comments made by a U.S. envoy on Ukraine, emphasizing that Europe must not be sidelined in peace discussions.

Starmer highlighted the current era as a crucial point for national security, particularly in the face of challenges from Russia. He stressed the need for Europe to assume a larger role within NATO while strengthening ties with the U.S. to ensure Ukraine's future security.

Concurrently, France is orchestrating an informal summit with European leaders to deliberate on the Ukraine situation. Set to occur in Paris, this meeting aligns with Starmer's objectives to foster unity among European nations. Starmer is anticipated to attend, though his office did not immediately confirm his schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

