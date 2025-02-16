Political Showdown in Kerala: Javadekar Criticizes Alleged LDF-UDF Alliance
Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar accused the CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF of feigned rivalry in Kerala but alliance elsewhere. Javadekar's criticism followed a political uproar after Shashi Tharoor praised Kerala's LDF-led entrepreneurial growth, sparking debate within Congress and defense from the CPI(M).
Senior BJP figure Prakash Javadekar launched a scathing critique against Kerala's political landscape, targeting the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-headed UDF. He accused both parties of feigning contention in Kerala while maintaining collaborative relationships outside the state.
This accusation came via a post on Javadekar's X account, where he pointedly highlighted Shashi Tharoor's praise of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the UDF's concession of a joint protest with the LDF. Javadekar claimed that such actions expose the purportedly adversarial groups as allies with a shared front beyond Kerala.
His remarks followed a contentious political atmosphere in Kerala, ignited by Tharoor's article praising the state's entrepreneurial progress under LDF leadership, which led to criticism from his party, Congress, and support from the CPI(M). Javadekar argued that under Narendra Modi's governance, startup numbers had skyrocketed, further fueling the political divide.
