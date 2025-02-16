Left Menu

Bridging Continents: A New Era of Global Connectivity

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar in Germany, discussing West Asia, the strategic India-Israel partnership, and Trump's vision for a global trade route. Highlighted were challenges from Houthi attacks on trade routes. The project aims to connect continents through extensive infrastructure development.

Updated: 16-02-2025 12:21 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar convened with Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar in Germany, delving into pressing issues like the situation in West Asia and their bilateral alliance's significance.

The discussion, held at the Munich Security Conference, touched on former President Donald Trump's ambitious plan to link Asia, Europe, and the US through Israel.

This initiative, potentially transforming global trade routes, faces threats from Houthi aggression. Plans include key infrastructural elements, underscoring India's role in this strategic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

