Bridging Continents: A New Era of Global Connectivity

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar convened with Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar in Germany, delving into pressing issues like the situation in West Asia and their bilateral alliance's significance.

The discussion, held at the Munich Security Conference, touched on former President Donald Trump's ambitious plan to link Asia, Europe, and the US through Israel.

This initiative, potentially transforming global trade routes, faces threats from Houthi aggression. Plans include key infrastructural elements, underscoring India's role in this strategic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)