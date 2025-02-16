Mehbooba Mufti Challenges Abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti challenges the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, urging the Jammu and Kashmir government to oppose the BJP-led Centre's move. She emphasizes maintaining dialogue and economic development, condemns ongoing draconian laws and political oppression in the region, and highlights the need for restored trade routes.
In a bold move, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has openly challenged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to stand against the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A by the BJP-led central government. Mufti argues that such actions, though supported by the Supreme Court, are deemed illegal by numerous legal experts.
Mufti emphasizes the importance of keeping the narrative alive, warning that the Jammu and Kashmir government's support of the central decision would weaken the region's claim for autonomous rights. She highlighted the need to restore key trade routes to boost economic development.
The PDP leader criticizes ongoing political repression, pointing to draconian laws and increased unemployment. She calls for a reassessment of the government's approach, a reopening of dialogue, and a focus on meaningful confidence-building measures.
