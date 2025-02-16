Rwandan-Backed Rebels Seize Bukavu Amid Rising Tensions

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have taken the crucial city of Bukavu in eastern Congo, marking a significant shift in the region's conflict dynamics. Government forces offered little resistance, with many retreating as the rebels entered the city on Sunday morning.

The M23's apparent aim to expand its control adds a new dimension to the yearslong struggle for power in Congo's mineral-rich east. While some residents cheered the rebels' arrival, large sections of the city remained deserted amid uncertainty and fear.

This movement comes amidst complex ethnic tensions involving Tutsis and Hutus, linked to historical conflicts and the 1994 Rwandan genocide. The situation remains volatile as regional leaders warn of potential escalation.

