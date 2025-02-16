Left Menu

Rwandan-Backed Rebels Seize Bukavu Amid Rising Tensions

Rebels backed by Rwanda have taken control of Bukavu, a key city in eastern Congo, after government forces retreated. Supported by 4,000 troops, the M23 rebels aim to expand their influence in Congo's volatile, mineral-rich east. The advance connects to longstanding ethnic and political tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bukavu | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have taken the crucial city of Bukavu in eastern Congo, marking a significant shift in the region's conflict dynamics. Government forces offered little resistance, with many retreating as the rebels entered the city on Sunday morning.

The M23's apparent aim to expand its control adds a new dimension to the yearslong struggle for power in Congo's mineral-rich east. While some residents cheered the rebels' arrival, large sections of the city remained deserted amid uncertainty and fear.

This movement comes amidst complex ethnic tensions involving Tutsis and Hutus, linked to historical conflicts and the 1994 Rwandan genocide. The situation remains volatile as regional leaders warn of potential escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

