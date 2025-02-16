Rwandan-Backed Rebels Seize Bukavu Amid Rising Tensions
Rebels backed by Rwanda have taken control of Bukavu, a key city in eastern Congo, after government forces retreated. Supported by 4,000 troops, the M23 rebels aim to expand their influence in Congo's volatile, mineral-rich east. The advance connects to longstanding ethnic and political tensions in the region.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have taken the crucial city of Bukavu in eastern Congo, marking a significant shift in the region's conflict dynamics. Government forces offered little resistance, with many retreating as the rebels entered the city on Sunday morning.
The M23's apparent aim to expand its control adds a new dimension to the yearslong struggle for power in Congo's mineral-rich east. While some residents cheered the rebels' arrival, large sections of the city remained deserted amid uncertainty and fear.
This movement comes amidst complex ethnic tensions involving Tutsis and Hutus, linked to historical conflicts and the 1994 Rwandan genocide. The situation remains volatile as regional leaders warn of potential escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turkey Urges U.S. to Halt Support for Kurdish YPG Amid Ongoing Conflict
Choosing Education Over Conflict: AAP's Bold Vision for Delhi
Crisis in Congo: Families Displaced Amid Rebel Conflict
Escalation at Jenin: Unveiling the West Bank Conflict
UN Condemns Deadly Strikes in Sudan Amid Army And RSF Conflict