Indian Deportees Return: Tales of Despair and Challenges

A military aircraft from the United States arrived in Amritsar, carrying 116 Indian immigrants who faced deportation. Reports have surfaced that the deportees were shackled throughout their journey. Among the deportees, an overwhelming majority hailed from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat.

The incident has sparked criticism from various quarters, especially regarding the alleged removal of turbans from Sikh deportees, stirring strong reactions from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The SGPC has taken measures to provide assistance at the airport, offering turbans and essentials to affected Sikhs.

This episode sheds light on the grim realities of illegal immigration, with many deportees narrating stories of being misled by fraudulent travel agents. The financial strain is immense, with families drowning in debt to fund these journeys. The Punjab government assures support and vows action against those responsible for this plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)