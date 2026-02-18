Crackdown on Illegal Immigration in Pune

Pune police have detained 11 Bangladeshi women discovered living illegally in the city, authorities report. The women were found holding fake Aadhaar cards among other fake residential documents.

The arrests followed a tip-off that prompted a search operation in Budhwar Peth, a noted ''red light area.'' Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale explained that 22 women were initially detained, with 11 identified as Bangladeshi nationals who had been residing illegally for several months.

The police are continuing their investigations to gather more information on the matter.