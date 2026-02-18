Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Immigration in Pune

Pune police detained 11 Bangladeshi women who were living illegally in the city with forged documents. A raid was conducted in Budhwar Peth following a tip-off, resulting in the arrest of 22 women, among whom 11 were identified as Bangladeshi nationals. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-02-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 13:35 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Immigration in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune police have detained 11 Bangladeshi women discovered living illegally in the city, authorities report. The women were found holding fake Aadhaar cards among other fake residential documents.

The arrests followed a tip-off that prompted a search operation in Budhwar Peth, a noted ''red light area.'' Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale explained that 22 women were initially detained, with 11 identified as Bangladeshi nationals who had been residing illegally for several months.

The police are continuing their investigations to gather more information on the matter.

TRENDING

1
Paras Dogra: The Journey To A Historic Ranji Triumph

Paras Dogra: The Journey To A Historic Ranji Triumph

 India
2
Rashid Khan Salutes Jonathan Trott for Transforming Afghan Cricket

Rashid Khan Salutes Jonathan Trott for Transforming Afghan Cricket

 India
3
Vijay Mallya's Legal Battles: A Fugitive's Dilemma

Vijay Mallya's Legal Battles: A Fugitive's Dilemma

 India
4
Tragedy at Wedding Celebration: DJ Truck Accident Kills Two Children

Tragedy at Wedding Celebration: DJ Truck Accident Kills Two Children

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026