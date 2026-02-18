Assam's Efforts Against Illegal Immigration Continue as Border Fencing Nears Completion

Over 1.70 lakh illegal foreigners have been detected in Assam under the Assam Accord, with approximately 31,000 sent back in the last 40 years, the state assembly was informed. Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora discussed these developments in response to a question by AGP legislator Ramendra Narayan Kalita regarding the Accord's provisions.

Bora noted that the fencing of the India-Bangladesh border in Assam is almost complete, except for a 4.35 km section in Sribhumi district, opposed by Bangladesh's border force. Highlighting historical and recent actions, Bora detailed the processes of deportation and 'push back' used to manage illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

In meetings chaired by the Chief Minister, progress has been made on implementing Clause 6 of the Accord, focusing on constitutional safeguards for Assamese people. A sub-committee of Cabinet ministers and AASU representatives has been established to further these efforts, with ongoing dialogue with the Central government to execute the remaining recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)