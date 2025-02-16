Bhakta Charan Das Embarks on Sankalp Padayatra
Odisha Congress's Bhakta Charan Das will lead a 60 km Sankalp Padayatra from Bhubaneswar to Puri, aiming to establish Congress as Odisha's primary political party. The journey, starting from Biju Patnaik International Airport, covers key locations before culminating at the Lord Jagannath Temple, where Das will seek blessings and address the media.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to reinforce its presence in Odisha, the Congress has announced that its newly appointed state president, Bhakta Charan Das, will embark on a significant journey known as the Sankalp Padayatra.
Beginning from Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport, Das and his fellow participants will cover a 60-kilometer route to the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri. The march seeks to solidify Congress as the leading political party in Odisha, while praying for the state's development.
The padayatra will span over multiple days, with planned stops in significant towns and an overnight stay in Pipili, before concluding with a traditional ritual at Puri. Das's dedication to the cause is a testament to his commitment to political change in Odisha.
