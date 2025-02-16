Bhakta Charan Das Embarks on Sankalp Padayatra

In a strategic move to reinforce its presence in Odisha, the Congress has announced that its newly appointed state president, Bhakta Charan Das, will embark on a significant journey known as the Sankalp Padayatra.

Beginning from Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport, Das and his fellow participants will cover a 60-kilometer route to the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri. The march seeks to solidify Congress as the leading political party in Odisha, while praying for the state's development.

The padayatra will span over multiple days, with planned stops in significant towns and an overnight stay in Pipili, before concluding with a traditional ritual at Puri. Das's dedication to the cause is a testament to his commitment to political change in Odisha.

