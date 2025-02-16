Left Menu

Groundbreaking Pre-Budget Talks Led by Jammu and Kashmir CM

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah continues pre-budget consultations, engaging public representatives to ensure the proposed budget reflects their needs and aspirations. Discussions focus on tourism, infrastructure, healthcare, and sports, aimed at fostering economic growth and addressing public concerns, as Abdullah readies to present his first budget on March 7.

In an unprecedented move, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has embarked on a series of pre-budget consultations, engaging directly with cross-sections of the population. The chief intent is to ensure the upcoming budget accurately reflects the aspirations of the people.

Abdullah expressed confidence in these discussions' role in shaping the forthcoming budgetary framework. Key stakeholders included elected representatives, who thanked the Chief Minister for adopting a participatory approach for the first time. They highlighted issues such as infrastructure, tourism, and healthcare, hoping their input would influence the budget drafted for the legislative assembly session beginning March 3.

Tourism development and infrastructure improvements, including roads and sports facilities, were key topics during the consultations. Participants called for bolstering tourism attractions and addressing drug abuse concerns with de-addiction centers. The dialogue underscores the government's commitment to adopting an inclusive governance model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

