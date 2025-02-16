Groundbreaking Pre-Budget Talks Led by Jammu and Kashmir CM

In an unprecedented move, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has embarked on a series of pre-budget consultations, engaging directly with cross-sections of the population. The chief intent is to ensure the upcoming budget accurately reflects the aspirations of the people.

Abdullah expressed confidence in these discussions' role in shaping the forthcoming budgetary framework. Key stakeholders included elected representatives, who thanked the Chief Minister for adopting a participatory approach for the first time. They highlighted issues such as infrastructure, tourism, and healthcare, hoping their input would influence the budget drafted for the legislative assembly session beginning March 3.

Tourism development and infrastructure improvements, including roads and sports facilities, were key topics during the consultations. Participants called for bolstering tourism attractions and addressing drug abuse concerns with de-addiction centers. The dialogue underscores the government's commitment to adopting an inclusive governance model.

