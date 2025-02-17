Left Menu

U.S. Lifts Bomb Export Block to Israel Amid Ceasefire Tensions

Israel received a shipment of MK-84 bombs from the U.S. after President Trump lifted a block imposed by the Biden administration. Despite a ceasefire in Gaza, Trump justified the move as 'peace through strength.' The shipment highlights the strong U.S.-Israel alliance amid ongoing regional tensions.

In a significant shift in U.S. policy, a shipment of heavy MK-84 bombs arrived in Israel following the removal of an export block. The block was lifted by former President Donald Trump, who cited his belief in 'peace through strength' as the rationale behind the decision.

The 2,000-pound MK-84 bombs, known for their destructive capabilities, were initially held back by the Biden administration due to concerns over their potential impact in densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip. Despite the ongoing ceasefire, Trump's intervention facilitated the delivery, emphasizing the strategic alliance between the U.S. and Israel.

This development comes amidst a fragile ceasefire and ongoing tensions between Israel and Gaza. The assistance, part of broader U.S. support to Israel, underscores the political dynamics influencing military and diplomatic relations in the region.

