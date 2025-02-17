Zelenskyy Seeks Peace and Partnerships in UAE Amid War Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United Arab Emirates late Sunday, aiming to bolster efforts for a potential peace process in the ongoing conflict with Moscow. This visit highlights the UAE's role as a potential venue for peace negotiations.

The UAE, known for its significant Russian and Ukrainian expatriate communities and past efforts in prisoner exchanges, serves as a pivotal location amid international tensions. While in Abu Dhabi, Zelenskyy's agenda may include attending the International Defense Exhibition, showcasing both Ukrainian and Russian arms.

Zelenskyy's visit coincides with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov's meeting with UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasizing the UAE's capacity to mediate and advance mutual interests between conflicting nations.

