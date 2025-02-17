Left Menu

Zelenskyy Seeks Peace and Partnerships in UAE Amid War Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the United Arab Emirates to foster peace talks and economic partnerships amid ongoing tensions with Russia. The UAE, a key player for dialogue due to its Russian and Ukrainian expatriates, hosts Zelenskyy's first visit since the war began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-02-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 08:22 IST
Zelenskyy Seeks Peace and Partnerships in UAE Amid War Tensions
Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United Arab Emirates late Sunday, aiming to bolster efforts for a potential peace process in the ongoing conflict with Moscow. This visit highlights the UAE's role as a potential venue for peace negotiations.

The UAE, known for its significant Russian and Ukrainian expatriate communities and past efforts in prisoner exchanges, serves as a pivotal location amid international tensions. While in Abu Dhabi, Zelenskyy's agenda may include attending the International Defense Exhibition, showcasing both Ukrainian and Russian arms.

Zelenskyy's visit coincides with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov's meeting with UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasizing the UAE's capacity to mediate and advance mutual interests between conflicting nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025