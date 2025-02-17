Left Menu

TMC's Azad Challenges RSS and BJP, Envisions Mamata as INDIA Bloc Leader

TMC MP Kirti Azad has criticized RSS and BJP, accusing them of misleading the public with empty promises or ‘jumla’. He expressed faith in West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee assuming leadership of the INDIA bloc. His comments respond to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's focus on Hindu unity and diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:20 IST
TMC's Azad Challenges RSS and BJP, Envisions Mamata as INDIA Bloc Leader
TMC MP Kirti Azad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MP Kirti Azad has openly criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that they have done little but deceive the public with superficial promises, known colloquially as 'jumla'. Azad firmly believes that West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is destined to lead the INDIA bloc.

In his critique, Azad accused the RSS of collaborating with British colonists and being a factor in India's partition. He suggested that the RSS and BJP unify people superficially under religious rhetoric and questioned their tangible contributions, reiterating his belief that they are fundamentally misleading.

Azad's comments follow those made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who emphasized Hindu society's diversity and historical responsibility, during a rally. Bhagwat urged acceptance of diversity, asserting that India's cultural temperament is ancient and intrinsic. He pointed to the global recognition of Hinduism's inclusive nature and the eternal essence of oneness in diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025