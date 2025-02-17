TMC's Azad Challenges RSS and BJP, Envisions Mamata as INDIA Bloc Leader

TMC MP Kirti Azad has openly criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that they have done little but deceive the public with superficial promises, known colloquially as 'jumla'. Azad firmly believes that West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is destined to lead the INDIA bloc.

In his critique, Azad accused the RSS of collaborating with British colonists and being a factor in India's partition. He suggested that the RSS and BJP unify people superficially under religious rhetoric and questioned their tangible contributions, reiterating his belief that they are fundamentally misleading.

Azad's comments follow those made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who emphasized Hindu society's diversity and historical responsibility, during a rally. Bhagwat urged acceptance of diversity, asserting that India's cultural temperament is ancient and intrinsic. He pointed to the global recognition of Hinduism's inclusive nature and the eternal essence of oneness in diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)