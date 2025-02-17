Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Sparks Criticism

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey criticized the Central government following a deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed 18 lives during the Maha Kumbh rush. He demanded the Railway Minister's resignation, citing negligence by the Railway Ministry amid the overcrowded and delayed departures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:41 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On February 15, a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station claimed the lives of 18 individuals as lakhs of devotees flocked to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival. The overcrowding, exacerbated by delayed train departures, has led to criticism from public figures and calls for accountability.

Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey expressed profound grief over the incident and condemned the Central government's handling of the situation, particularly criticizing the Railway Ministry's negligence. Dubey insisted that the Railway Minister should resign, accusing officials of attempting to cover up the severity of the tragedy.

The congested conditions at platforms 12, 13, and 14 were exacerbated by delays in departures of significant trains like the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani. In response, Indian Railways announced compensation for victims' families, with Rs 10 lakh for the deceased and additional compensation for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

