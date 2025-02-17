Left Menu

'Ahimsa Award for the Executioner?' - Political Tensions Rise in Kerala

Veekshanam Daily's editorial criticizes Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for praising Kerala's entrepreneurial growth under the left government. The article emphasizes opposing the CPI(M)'s perceived industrial failures and suggests Tharoor's remarks undermine party efforts before local elections. The CPI(M) welcomes Tharoor's views amidst controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-02-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 12:46 IST
'Ahimsa Award for the Executioner?' - Political Tensions Rise in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Veekshanam Daily, the Congress party's official publication in Kerala, has released an editorial condemning Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his commendation of the state's entrepreneurial progress under the Left-run government.

The editorial, without explicitly naming Tharoor, argues that such praise is detrimental to the party's image, especially with local body elections on the horizon. The editorial further accuses the ruling CPI(M) of industrial negligence, painting Kerala as a 'graveyard' of sector growth.

Despite Tharoor's clarifications that his comments were non-political, aimed solely at celebrating Kerala's innovative landscape, the Veekshanam editorial hints at internal discord within Congress, juxtaposing praise for past industry ministers with skepticism over current leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025