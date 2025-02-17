'Ahimsa Award for the Executioner?' - Political Tensions Rise in Kerala
Veekshanam Daily, the Congress party's official publication in Kerala, has released an editorial condemning Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his commendation of the state's entrepreneurial progress under the Left-run government.
The editorial, without explicitly naming Tharoor, argues that such praise is detrimental to the party's image, especially with local body elections on the horizon. The editorial further accuses the ruling CPI(M) of industrial negligence, painting Kerala as a 'graveyard' of sector growth.
Despite Tharoor's clarifications that his comments were non-political, aimed solely at celebrating Kerala's innovative landscape, the Veekshanam editorial hints at internal discord within Congress, juxtaposing praise for past industry ministers with skepticism over current leadership.
