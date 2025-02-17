Left Menu

Europe's Pivotal Moment: Strengthening Defense Amid US Relations Shift

Europe faces a critical moment in its relationship with the United States, prompting an increased focus on defending Ukraine and boosting defense spending, according to French Minister Manuel Valls. As tensions rise, Valls emphasized the need for Europe to be proactive in its defense strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:28 IST
Europe's Pivotal Moment: Strengthening Defense Amid US Relations Shift
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • France

Europe finds itself at a crucial juncture regarding its diplomatic ties with the United States, necessitating a robust defense posture towards Ukraine, according to French government official Manuel Valls.

During an interview with France Info radio, Valls, who holds the position of France's overseas territories minister, highlighted the urgency of this strategic realignment.

Expressing concern, Valls stressed the imperative for Europe to enhance its defense budget to adequately support Ukraine and remain vigilant in an evolving geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025