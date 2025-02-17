Europe's Pivotal Moment: Strengthening Defense Amid US Relations Shift
Europe faces a critical moment in its relationship with the United States, prompting an increased focus on defending Ukraine and boosting defense spending, according to French Minister Manuel Valls. As tensions rise, Valls emphasized the need for Europe to be proactive in its defense strategy.
Europe finds itself at a crucial juncture regarding its diplomatic ties with the United States, necessitating a robust defense posture towards Ukraine, according to French government official Manuel Valls.
During an interview with France Info radio, Valls, who holds the position of France's overseas territories minister, highlighted the urgency of this strategic realignment.
Expressing concern, Valls stressed the imperative for Europe to enhance its defense budget to adequately support Ukraine and remain vigilant in an evolving geopolitical climate.
