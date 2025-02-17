Europe's Pivotal Moment: Strengthening Defense Amid US Relations Shift

Europe finds itself at a crucial juncture regarding its diplomatic ties with the United States, necessitating a robust defense posture towards Ukraine, according to French government official Manuel Valls.

During an interview with France Info radio, Valls, who holds the position of France's overseas territories minister, highlighted the urgency of this strategic realignment.

Expressing concern, Valls stressed the imperative for Europe to enhance its defense budget to adequately support Ukraine and remain vigilant in an evolving geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)