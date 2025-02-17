Left Menu

Tension in Tamil Nadu Over Language Imposition Allegations Amid NEP Implementation Debate

In Tamil Nadu, a heated debate ensues as the DMK opposes the alleged language imposition by the Union government amidst the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserts the government's commitment to NEP while addressing concerns about multilingual education and political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:39 IST
Tension in Tamil Nadu Over Language Imposition Allegations Amid NEP Implementation Debate
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Tamil Nadu, tensions are escalating following allegations from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government around language imposition and the withholding of funds for the National Education Policy (NEP) implementation. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reaffirmed the central government's commitment to the NEP, emphasizing its role in creating a common platform for competition among students.

Pradhan maintained that the NEP promotes respect for all languages and stressed the importance of multilingual education, suggesting that students in Tamil Nadu can learn Tamil, English, and other Indian languages without any imposition of Hindi. He accused certain political parties of opposing the NEP for political reasons, despite education being on the concurrent list.

Despite reassurance from the Union government, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the BJP-led Union government for attempting to impose Hindi, amid claims that the state has been neglected in budget allocations post-natural disasters. DMK leaders, including Saravanan Annadurai and Kanimozhi, voiced opposition to the three-language formula, citing language imposition as a core issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025