Tension in Tamil Nadu Over Language Imposition Allegations Amid NEP Implementation Debate

In Tamil Nadu, tensions are escalating following allegations from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government around language imposition and the withholding of funds for the National Education Policy (NEP) implementation. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reaffirmed the central government's commitment to the NEP, emphasizing its role in creating a common platform for competition among students.

Pradhan maintained that the NEP promotes respect for all languages and stressed the importance of multilingual education, suggesting that students in Tamil Nadu can learn Tamil, English, and other Indian languages without any imposition of Hindi. He accused certain political parties of opposing the NEP for political reasons, despite education being on the concurrent list.

Despite reassurance from the Union government, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the BJP-led Union government for attempting to impose Hindi, amid claims that the state has been neglected in budget allocations post-natural disasters. DMK leaders, including Saravanan Annadurai and Kanimozhi, voiced opposition to the three-language formula, citing language imposition as a core issue.

