Assam CM Sparks Controversy with Allegations Against Congress MP's Wife

A heated political controversy has erupted in Assam as Chief Minister Himanta Sarma accuses Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife of links to a Pakistani national. Gogoi refutes the allegations, asserting that the CM is driven by fear of electoral defeat. The Assam Police have launched an investigation into the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:18 IST
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and President Bhupen K Borah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A major political controversy has unfolded in Assam, with Chief Minister Himanta Sarma accusing Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife of having links to a Pakistani national. On Monday, Gogoi hit back at the allegations, asserting that the CM is fearful of losing in the upcoming elections.

During a press conference, Gogoi claimed that CM Sarma was continuously altering his stance, driven by fear. 'The people of Assam witnessed the CM's expressions, and it was evident that something was troubling him,' Gogoi remarked, emphasizing that Congress remains unyielding and transparent in the face of any inquiry.

Meanwhile, Assam's Congress President Bhupen K Borah reiterated unwavering support for Gogoi, warning probing officers of potential repercussions should Congress assume power. The Assam Police have registered a case against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, whom CM Sarma alleged was connected to Gogoi's wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

