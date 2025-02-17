Left Menu

Sterling Holds Steady Amid Economic Expectations

Sterling traded just below its highest level in two months, boosted by investor optimism over forthcoming employment and inflation data. The UK currency saw a 1.4% rise last week, with markets reacting to both global tariff expectations and UK growth figures. Economic data remains crucial for Sterling's trajectory.

Sterling hovered near its two-month high as investors anticipated crucial employment and inflation data. The UK currency saw a notable 1.4% increase last week, buoyed by easing concerns about U.S. tariff hikes and stronger UK growth figures.

The pound remained steady at $1.2591, reaching its peak since mid-December last Friday. Meanwhile, the euro declined by 0.23% against the pound, showcasing economic data's significance for the currency. This follows the Bank of England's recent interest rate cut and continued vigilance over inflation.

Investor interest also focused on developments in Ukraine, as geopolitical dynamics affected market sentiments. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's willingness to deploy peacekeeping troops signaled increasing European involvement and influenced financial forecasts, raising UK sovereign bond yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

