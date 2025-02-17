Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Russia Engage in Crucial Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched emissaries to Saudi Arabia for discussions with U.S. officials aimed at mending relations and ending the Ukraine war. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed talks addressing the conflict, the Middle East, energy concerns, and artificial intelligence are set to begin.

Russian President

In a notable diplomatic endeavor, Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched key representatives to Saudi Arabia for strategic discussions with U.S. officials. These discussions are primarily aimed at mending deteriorating bilateral relations and organizing peace talks to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

President Donald Trump, following a conversation with Putin, confirmed the imminent commencement of these talks. The discussions are expected to cover not only the Ukraine conflict but also broader geopolitical issues encompassing the Middle East, energy, the U.S. dollar, and advancements in artificial intelligence.

The U.S. delegation includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, who are scheduled to engage with Russian counterparts, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin Adviser Yuri Ushakov, in Riyadh. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported the focus will be on restoring comprehensive U.S.-Russia relations and preparing for potential negotiations involving the two leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

