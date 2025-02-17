Political Tragedy: A Nishad Party Worker’s Controversial Death

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district as Dharmatma Nishad, a 29-year-old associated with the Nishad Party, was found dead by suicide. He had reportedly hanged himself at his residence, prompting an investigation by local police.

In a poignant Facebook post before his death, Nishad accused party leaders, including UP Minister Sanjay Nishad, of being the catalysts behind his drastic decision. He detailed a history of social and political struggles, expressing betrayal by fellow party members.

Responding to the news, Sanjay Nishad expressed shock and personal loss, denying the allegations. The police registered a case and are pressing charges under relevant sections. Meanwhile, the party demands an impartial investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding Nishad's death.

