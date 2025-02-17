Left Menu

Political Tragedy: A Nishad Party Worker’s Controversial Death

Dharmatma Nishad, a 29-year-old affiliated with the Nishad Party, was found dead, hanging, in his Uttar Pradesh home. Before his demise, he posted serious allegations against party leaders. His death raises questions about the political environment and alleged victimization of party workers. An investigation is underway to uncover the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 17-02-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 16:02 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district as Dharmatma Nishad, a 29-year-old associated with the Nishad Party, was found dead by suicide. He had reportedly hanged himself at his residence, prompting an investigation by local police.

In a poignant Facebook post before his death, Nishad accused party leaders, including UP Minister Sanjay Nishad, of being the catalysts behind his drastic decision. He detailed a history of social and political struggles, expressing betrayal by fellow party members.

Responding to the news, Sanjay Nishad expressed shock and personal loss, denying the allegations. The police registered a case and are pressing charges under relevant sections. Meanwhile, the party demands an impartial investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding Nishad's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

