Political Tragedy: A Nishad Party Worker’s Controversial Death
Dharmatma Nishad, a 29-year-old affiliated with the Nishad Party, was found dead, hanging, in his Uttar Pradesh home. Before his demise, he posted serious allegations against party leaders. His death raises questions about the political environment and alleged victimization of party workers. An investigation is underway to uncover the truth.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district as Dharmatma Nishad, a 29-year-old associated with the Nishad Party, was found dead by suicide. He had reportedly hanged himself at his residence, prompting an investigation by local police.
In a poignant Facebook post before his death, Nishad accused party leaders, including UP Minister Sanjay Nishad, of being the catalysts behind his drastic decision. He detailed a history of social and political struggles, expressing betrayal by fellow party members.
Responding to the news, Sanjay Nishad expressed shock and personal loss, denying the allegations. The police registered a case and are pressing charges under relevant sections. Meanwhile, the party demands an impartial investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding Nishad's death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mysterious Illness Sparks Urgent Investigation in Jammu's Rajouri District
Scandal Unveiled: Arrest Sparks Murder and Fraud Investigations
Taliban Attack at UN Compound in Kabul Sparks Investigations
Nordic Investigation Concludes Weather-Induced Cable Break
SA Reaffirms Constitutional Approach to Land Reform Amid U.S. Investigation