India's Economic Transformation: From 'Fragile Five' to Global Dominance

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav highlights transformation of India under PM Modi from an unstable economy under the UPA to a top-five global economic power. Addressing an interactive session on the Union budget, Yadav credited Modi's leadership and criticized opposition parties for their handling of economic matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-02-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav claimed Monday that India was considered an unstable economy during the Congress-led UPA tenure. He praised the economic revival under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014, stating that India has moved from being part of the 'Fragile Five' to a top five global economy.

Yadav's remarks came during a Union budget discussion, where he also credited the Modi government for the country's enhanced global stature. The minister also took a swipe at the INDIA bloc for in-fighting and for being envious of India's cultural recognition under Modi.

At a press conference, Yadav acknowledged the recent stampede tragedy but assured that government efforts continue to support Kumbh pilgrims. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary announced PM Modi's upcoming visit to Bhagalpur, highlighting continued investment in Bihar's growth and the agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

