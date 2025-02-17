Tejashwi Yadav Advocates Bharat Ratna for Lalu Prasad

On Monday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav made a strong case for his father, Lalu Prasad, to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, citing his contributions to empowering marginalized communities. The announcement was made during a function in Saharsa district commemorating the death anniversary of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur.

Yadav underscored the historical significance of socialist leaders like Thakur, who introduced quotas for backward classes despite opposition from parties like the BJP. He suggested that the same recognition could, in the future, be extended to Lalu Prasad for his efforts in advocating for the voiceless.

The opposition leader criticized current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his administration for impeding advancements in reservations for backward communities, attributing this to secretive dealings with the BJP. He reiterated the influence of socialism in advocating change for underrepresented groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)