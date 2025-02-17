Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Advocates Bharat Ratna for Lalu Prasad

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav advocated for his father, Lalu Prasad, to receive the Bharat Ratna at a function commemorating socialist leader Karpoori Thakur. He highlighted Lalu's role in empowering marginalized communities and criticized BJP's historical opposition to quotas for backward classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:46 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Advocates Bharat Ratna for Lalu Prasad
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav made a strong case for his father, Lalu Prasad, to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, citing his contributions to empowering marginalized communities. The announcement was made during a function in Saharsa district commemorating the death anniversary of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur.

Yadav underscored the historical significance of socialist leaders like Thakur, who introduced quotas for backward classes despite opposition from parties like the BJP. He suggested that the same recognition could, in the future, be extended to Lalu Prasad for his efforts in advocating for the voiceless.

The opposition leader criticized current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his administration for impeding advancements in reservations for backward communities, attributing this to secretive dealings with the BJP. He reiterated the influence of socialism in advocating change for underrepresented groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025