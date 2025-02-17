Tejashwi Yadav Advocates Bharat Ratna for Lalu Prasad
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav advocated for his father, Lalu Prasad, to receive the Bharat Ratna at a function commemorating socialist leader Karpoori Thakur. He highlighted Lalu's role in empowering marginalized communities and criticized BJP's historical opposition to quotas for backward classes.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav made a strong case for his father, Lalu Prasad, to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, citing his contributions to empowering marginalized communities. The announcement was made during a function in Saharsa district commemorating the death anniversary of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur.
Yadav underscored the historical significance of socialist leaders like Thakur, who introduced quotas for backward classes despite opposition from parties like the BJP. He suggested that the same recognition could, in the future, be extended to Lalu Prasad for his efforts in advocating for the voiceless.
The opposition leader criticized current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his administration for impeding advancements in reservations for backward communities, attributing this to secretive dealings with the BJP. He reiterated the influence of socialism in advocating change for underrepresented groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Fierce Critique of AAP's Governance in Delhi: A Vision for BJP's Promising Future
BJP Confident in Winning Delhi as AAP Faces Mounting Criticism
BJP Ramps Up Campaign as Delhi Election Nears
BJP vs AAP: The Battle for Delhi's Future
Karnataka BJP Leaders Rally Against State Chief Vijayendra