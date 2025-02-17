Europe Rallies for Unified Response in Ukraine Peacekeeping Mission
As the U.S. and Russia prepare for diplomatic talks, European leaders are formulating a strategy to support Ukraine, potentially involving peacekeeping troops. With growing pressure for Europe to take a lead in security efforts, nations face the challenge of logistical, financial, and military strain.
Europe is taking strides towards a unified strategy for Ukraine, as Britain offers peacekeeping support amid ongoing diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. This comes as European leaders assemble in Paris, aiming to solidify their role in Ukraine's path to peace.
European nations have been urged to shoulder more responsibility in Ukraine's security, according to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This shift follows a clear message from Washington, indicating that Europe should reduce its dependency on U.S. defense support. The proposed deployment of peacekeeping troops brings with it concerns of a potential clash with Russia and the strain on European military resources.
Amid these developments, the U.S. and Russian officials are scheduled to hold crucial discussions in Saudi Arabia. Despite these high-level engagements, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy maintains that negotiations must involve Ukraine directly, rejecting any agreements made without its participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- Ukraine
- peacekeeping
- Russia
- US-diplomacy
- Keir-Starmer
- NATO
- troops
- security
- diplomatic-talks
ALSO READ
Senators Demand Vaccine Recusal from Trump’s HHS Nominee
Belgium's Bart De Wever Emphasizes NATO's Importance
NATO Unity Stands Firm Amid US-Canada Trade Tensions
NATO's Future: The Indispensable Role of the U.S.
Stoltenberg's New Role: Former NATO Chief to Steer Norway's Finances Amidst Political Shifts