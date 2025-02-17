Left Menu

Tharoor Withdraws Controversial Poster Amid Political Storm

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress Working Committee member, withdrew a controversial poster criticizing the CPI(M) in Kerala. The poster originally depicted slain Youth Congress workers and referred to CPI(M) as 'cannibals'. The incident has sparked internal criticism following Tharoor's earlier praises for Kerala's Left government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:55 IST
Tharoor Withdraws Controversial Poster Amid Political Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Congress Working Committee member, has found himself at the center of a political storm after withdrawing a controversial poster. The poster, initially shared on Tharoor's Facebook page, commemorated two Youth Congress workers killed by CPI(M) activists and labeled the opposition party as 'cannibals'.

The initial post, which included the photos of the slain workers, Kripesh and Sarathlal, quickly sparked outrage. Tharoor issued a follow-up post without mentioning the CPI(M), honoring their memories by stating that violence should never resolve political disagreements.

This incident follows Tharoor's public praise for Kerala's Left government, which already placed him under scrutiny from the state's Congress leaders. KPCC chief K Sudhakaran acknowledged discussing the matter with Tharoor, stressing that official party stances are collectively decided, and dismissed claims of internal rebellion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025