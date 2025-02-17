Tharoor Withdraws Controversial Poster Amid Political Storm

Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Congress Working Committee member, has found himself at the center of a political storm after withdrawing a controversial poster. The poster, initially shared on Tharoor's Facebook page, commemorated two Youth Congress workers killed by CPI(M) activists and labeled the opposition party as 'cannibals'.

The initial post, which included the photos of the slain workers, Kripesh and Sarathlal, quickly sparked outrage. Tharoor issued a follow-up post without mentioning the CPI(M), honoring their memories by stating that violence should never resolve political disagreements.

This incident follows Tharoor's public praise for Kerala's Left government, which already placed him under scrutiny from the state's Congress leaders. KPCC chief K Sudhakaran acknowledged discussing the matter with Tharoor, stressing that official party stances are collectively decided, and dismissed claims of internal rebellion.

(With inputs from agencies.)