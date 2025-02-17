Left Menu

High Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful Start to Chhattisgarh Panchayat Elections

Chhattisgarh's panchayat elections commenced with a notable 75.86% voter turnout in a peaceful first phase. Candidates vied for local government positions across 53 development blocks. Despite initial figures, final counts are awaited. Further phases are set for February with results announced soon after each phase concludes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:45 IST
An impressive 75.86% voter turnout marked the first phase of Chhattisgarh's panchayat elections on Monday, according to officials. Votes were cast across 53 development blocks under stringent security.

Ballot paper voting occurred from 6.45 AM to 3 PM. With 57,99,660 voters participating, the process ran smoothly despite concerns over Naxal threats in the Bastar division.

The complex election process will unfold over three phases, with subsequent polling scheduled for February 20 and 23, and results to be announced accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

