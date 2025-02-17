High Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful Start to Chhattisgarh Panchayat Elections
Chhattisgarh's panchayat elections commenced with a notable 75.86% voter turnout in a peaceful first phase. Candidates vied for local government positions across 53 development blocks. Despite initial figures, final counts are awaited. Further phases are set for February with results announced soon after each phase concludes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
An impressive 75.86% voter turnout marked the first phase of Chhattisgarh's panchayat elections on Monday, according to officials. Votes were cast across 53 development blocks under stringent security.
Ballot paper voting occurred from 6.45 AM to 3 PM. With 57,99,660 voters participating, the process ran smoothly despite concerns over Naxal threats in the Bastar division.
The complex election process will unfold over three phases, with subsequent polling scheduled for February 20 and 23, and results to be announced accordingly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Villages Advocate Ballot Papers Over EVMs
Delhi's Crucial Ballot Battle: A Power Shift on the Horizon?
Delhi Votes: Political Titans Cast Their Ballots in Key Assembly Election
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL for Postal Ballot Rights for Students
Congress Pushes for Ballot Papers in Haryana Civic Polls to Ensure Transparency